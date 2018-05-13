JEE Advanced 2018: More than 65,000 Selected Candidates Choose Not To Appear Out of the total candidates who registered for the JEE Main, only 20% could make it to the selection list of JEE Advanced and only 14% have chosen to appear for the exam on May 20, 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Advanced 2018: 164822 Candidates To Appear, Admit Card Details New Delhi: More than 65,000 selected candidates have chosen not to appear for JEE Advanced 2018. In the JEE Main, conducted by CBSE, 231024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced; the exam is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2018. Admit cards for JEE Advanced is expected tomorrow (May 14, 2018). The exam is conducted by IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018 for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The exam will comprise of two papers and will be computer based.



While the rank is a matter of concern, many students prefer to pursue the course of their choice instead of prioritizing the institution.



The JEE Main result gives the probability of getting a seat in IITs. Of the total seats that are available in IITs, students easily estimate their chance. This year, 779 more seats are added in IITs for women candidates who qualify JEE Advanced. Apparently, the increase in female candidates for JEE Advanced this year has given a boost to the initiative. More than 32,000 female candidates are taking the exam this year. Last year 29,000 female candidates had appeared for the exam and the pass percentage was around 14%.



36 foreign candidates have registered for JEE Advanced 2018. Last year 109 foreign candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted by IIT Madras.



Lastly, the total number of candidates appearing for the exam this year has also decreased. More than 1.7 lakh candidates had appeared for JEE Advanced 2017.



