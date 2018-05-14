JEE Advanced 2018 Admit Card Released; Exam On May 20

JEE Advanced 2018 admit cards have been released on the official website.

Education | | Updated: May 14, 2018 13:49 IST
New Delhi:  IIT Kanpur, which is organizing the JEE Advanced exam this year, has released the admit cards for students who registered for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam. The admit cards are available to download from the official website and will be available till May 20, 2018. The exam is scheduled on May 20, 2018. Students who have registered for the exam will have to login to the candidate's portal to download their respective admit cards. 

How to download JEE Advanced 2018 Admit Card?

Step one: Go to official JEE Advanced website: www.jeeadv.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the download link provided on the home page. 
Step three:  Login to the candidate's portal using JEE Advanced Registration Number and other details. 
Step four: Download JEE Advanced admit card. 

Students are advised to check the admit card for the information mentioned and for exam day instructions carefully. In case of any discrepancy or doubt, students should contact the exam authorities immediately. 

All eligible, partially registered candidates are also being issued a provisional admit cards. Such candidates, who were not able to submit registration fee on time, will have to pay the same through a demand draft on the day of the examination. General, OBC-NCL candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 3100, and, SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker's cheque of Rs. 1800. The detailed information about the demand draft or Banker's cheque is available on the official website. 

This year, according to reports, 65,000 students who scored the required marks in JEE Main and were eligible for JEE Advanced have not registered for JEE Advanced exam. The reason behind such a large number of candidates skipping the exam is less number of seats in IITs and more competition plus the increased difficulty level of the exam. 

JEE Advanced exam is conceptually different than JEE Main exam. JEE Advanced is more about application of concepts and theories than merely knowledge of the concepts and theories. 

