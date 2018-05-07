JEE Advanced 2018 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 8 IIT Kanpur has extended the registration deadline for JEE Advanced 2018.

New Delhi: IIT Kanpur has extended the registration deadline for JEE Advanced 2018. Earlier the registration process was supposed to end today (may 7). However, the registration deadline has been extended till May 8, at 10:00 ma. Candidates won't be given any further extension to register. The registration process can be completed online on the official JEE Advanced website. Students who do not register separately for JEE Advanced, despite qualifying in JEE Main exam, will not be allowed for the exam.



Students who have not registered yet for the JEE Advanced will need to complete the registration process by 10:00 am tomorrow. The deadline to complete paying the application fee is 5:00 pm on May 8, 2018.



JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to IITs and ISM, Dhanbad.



This year JEE Advanced exam will be conducted in online mode. Until last year the exam was conducted in offline mode.



"In order to make logistics and evaluations easier it was decided today that the JEE-Advanced should be made online," a JAB member said last year.



The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled for May 20 this year. The admit cards for JEE Advanced exam will be available for downloading on the official website on May 14, 2018.



The JEE Advanced exam will consist two papers and each paper will have three sections. Students will have three hours to solve each paper.



