JEE Advanced 2018 Answer Key Released; Submit Objections By Tomorrow 5 PM IIT Kanpur has released the question paper with answer keys for JEE Advanced 2018 exam conducted on May 20, 2018.

IIT Kanpur has released the question paper with answer keys for JEE Advanced 2018 exam conducted on May 20, 2018. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs and ISM, Dhanbad. The exam was conducted in online mode this year. Students can check the question papers and official answer keys from the official website and submit their objections through the link provided.



How to check JEE Advanced 2018 Answer Key?



Step one: Go to official JEE Advanced 2018 website: www.jeeadv.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the link provided for Paper 1/Paper 2.



Step three: Question paper and answer key will open in pdf format.



Step four: Download the key and go through it carefully.



Step five: To submit your objection, go to the JEE Advanced official website again.



Step six: Click on the candidate's portal link provided and login to your candidate's profile.



Step seven: Follow the instructions and submit your objection.



Candidates are allowed to submit objections only till May 30, 5 pm. Any objection submitted after that will not be taken into consideration.



The result for JEE Advanced 2018 will be declared on June 10, 2018. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to view their All India Ranks through the candidate's portal on the official website.



IIT Kanpur had recently released



