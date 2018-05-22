JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur Releases Master Question Paper IIT Kanpur has released the question papers for JEE Advanced 2018 exam which was conducted on May 20, 2018.

IIT Kanpur has released the question papers for JEE Advanced 2018 exam which was conducted on May 20, 2018. The question paper for both the papers has been released in both the languages (English and Hindi). The question papers are available in pdf format. Students can directly download the question paper from the official website.Students must download the question paper as it would be needed when the answer keys are published and a student wants to raise an objection.The question paper has three parts - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each part has 18 questions. Each section is further divided into three sections.IIT Kanpur, yesterday, released the marking criteria for Numerical-Answer-Type questions. Students were worried about the marking scheme for questions which required answers up to two decimal places The official website for JEE Advanced 2018 said, "depending on the question, answers will be evaluated by checking whether the answer entered by the candidate falls within a range of two values, with or without including the upper and lower values of the range depending on the question." Students can predict their score based on the question paper available and the answer key which will be released soon. Meanwhile, experts have concluded that the JEE Advanced questions, this year, were moderately difficult