JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur Releases Evaluation Scheme For Numerical Value Questions IIT Kanpur has released the evaluation norms which will be followed while marking numerical answer type questions asked in the JEE Advanced exam.

IIT Kanpur, today, released the rules which we followed to mark such numerical answer type questions. For such questions, it will be considered if the answer entered by the student falls within a range of values.



Students were a bit confused about the evaluation process for such questions were answer had to be entered upto two decimal places. With the rules clarified, students can now heave a sigh of relief.



The evaluation will be according to the following pointers:



1) If an answer is the integer 11 (Eleven), all answers entered as 11, 11.0 or 11.00 will be correct. As applicable, all answers entered in the range of 10.99 to 11.01 will be considered correct.



2) If an answer is exactly the number 11.5 (Eleven-point-five), all answers entered as 11.5 or 11.50 will be correct. As applicable, all answers entered in the range of 11.49 to 11.51 will be considered correct.



3) If an answer is the number 11.367777777..., all answers entered within a specified range, for example 11.36 to 11.37 (this range is shown for illustration purposes only) will be correct. Thus both answers 11.36 and 11.37 will be correct.



Meanwhile, the organizing committee is expected to release the master question paper for both papers soon.



Experts have claimed that this year the JEE Advanced question paper was moderately difficult. Also, paper 2 was lengthier than paper 1.



