JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur To Release Question Paper Soon; Result Expected On June 10

The question papers were objective in nature and had 54 questions each. the types of questions included multiple options, numerical value where students had to round off the answer to upto two decimal places, and match the following type questions.
Students were divided about the difficulty level of questions. While some found the Mathematics questions easy, others thought that Mathematics was tough while Chemistry and Physics was easy. Most students also found paper 2 to be lengthy.
According to Mr Venkata Ramana, Head of JEE exam, Hyderabad, T.I.M.E., the Paper 1 was moderate this year.
Prof. Udaynath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst, said, ""In Paper 1, Physics was tough and Maths and Chemistry were easy. Overall paper 1 was of Moderate difficulty level with more weightage from class 12th syllabus. In Paper 2, Mathematics was found tough, while physics and chemistry were easy. The Total marks of each Paper was reduced from 183 to 180. Integral questions were more compared to last year and questions interlinking two or more topics were also more than last year."
Prof. Udaynath Mishra has also predicted that candidates would need 125+-5% to make it to the common rank list.
