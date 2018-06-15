IIT Kanpur Releases Extended Merit List For JEE Advanced, 3 More From 'Super 30' Qualify

JEE Advanced 2018 Extended Merit List, 3 More From 'Super 30' Qualify

'Super 30' is an institution run by Anand Kumar who has been in the news since the inception of the institute 16 years ago. The Institution which is run by Kumar in Patna meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds are provided coaching. Anand Kumar also provides them food and lodging.

With the inclusion of 3 more students in the merit list, the success rate for the 'Super 30' students in JEE Advanced is more than 96%. It is worth noting here that only those students who qualify in the JEE Main examination with a certain score are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced exam.

The students mentored by Anand Kumar, all come from humble backgrounds with no means to afford coaching or tuition for JEE exams.

"Anand Sir not just mentored us free of cost, he also boosted our morale. My father does not even know what IIT stands for, but he is happy that I cracked a tough exam," Suraj Kumar, a 'Super 30' student successful in JEE Advanced, told PTI.

Anand Kumar is now considering to widen the reach of his institute. "I wish to to expand Super 30, but there are various constraints. The demand for similar initiatives has grown so much across the country that I will have to find a way to reach out to more students. Super 30 will soon organise a screening test and the information will be made available on the institute's website," he told PTI.

The application for admission to 'Super 30' has begun on the institute's official website and this year the admission is open to students not just from Bihar but also from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

