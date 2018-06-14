64% Drop In JEE Advanced Qualifiers, MHRD Steps In

MHRD, late last night, directed IIT Kanpur to release new cut off and merit list for JEE Advanced 2018.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 10:32 IST
MHRD Directs IIT Kanpur To Release Supplementary Merit List For JEE Advanced

New Delhi:  IIT Kanpur may soon release new cut off and merit list for JEE Advanced 2018. As reported by Indian Express, against the existing rule wherein the number of candidates in the merit list should be twice the number of seats on offer, this year the number of candidates in the merit list is only 1.6 times the number of seats on offer. MHRD issued directions late last night to IIT Kanpur to release a supplementary merit list. 

The direction has been given in order to not compromise with the government's policy and that all reserved category seats are filled. 

The eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced, which was IIT-JEE up until 2012, was revised in 2013 and since then the number of candidates who qualified the exam has alwasy been twice the number of seats available. The number of candidates making it to the merit list is the lowest since 2012. 

'Super 30' Students Again Prove Their Mettle, 26 Qualify JEE Advanced

The IITs had met on Wednesday to discuss if there were enough candidates available to fill all the seats but had decided not to tweak the cut off marks. 

However, after the directive from MHRD, another meeting will be held today. The Joint Admission Board or JAB will have to take a call before registration for online counselling and choice-filling begins this week. 

JEE Advanced 2018 results were announced on June 10, 2018. The overall pass percentage in JEE Advanced exam dropped by 64% in comparison to last year. his year the qualifying percentage for female candidates was also less in JEE Advanced

