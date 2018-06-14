64% Drop In JEE Advanced Qualifiers, MHRD Steps In

The direction has been given in order to not compromise with the government's policy and that all reserved category seats are filled.
The eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced, which was IIT-JEE up until 2012, was revised in 2013 and since then the number of candidates who qualified the exam has alwasy been twice the number of seats available. The number of candidates making it to the merit list is the lowest since 2012.
'Super 30' Students Again Prove Their Mettle, 26 Qualify JEE Advanced
The IITs had met on Wednesday to discuss if there were enough candidates available to fill all the seats but had decided not to tweak the cut off marks.
However, after the directive from MHRD, another meeting will be held today. The Joint Admission Board or JAB will have to take a call before registration for online counselling and choice-filling begins this week.
CommentsJEE Advanced 2018 results were announced on June 10, 2018. The overall pass percentage in JEE Advanced exam dropped by 64% in comparison to last year. his year the qualifying percentage for female candidates was also less in JEE Advanced.
Click here for more Education News