26 Out Of 'Super 30' Crack JEE Advanced. Credit Anand Kumar For Their Success

Share EMAIL PRINT 26 Out Of 'Super 30' Crack JEE Advanced. Credit Anand Kumar For Their Success New Delhi: Another year and another feather in the cap of 'Super 30' academy run by Math wizard Anand Kumar. In the



Talking about the success of his students, Anand Kumar told PTI, "It is immensely satisfying to see students from the remotest corners, where winds of development have not reached yet and life continues to be a struggle, competing with the best and the privileged lot."



Students who are mentored at 'Super 30' all come from humble backgrounds. Onirjit Goswami who cleared JEE Advanced this year is son of a small factory worker in Kanpur. He told PTI that he always wanted to do well in life but cracking JEE was a distant dream.



"I can never forget the kind of support Anand Sir has provided to students like me," he said.



Suraj Kumar, another student from 'Super 30', said that his father has no idea what IIT stands for but he is happy that his son cracked a tough exam. Suraj Kumar belongs to Giridih, Jharkhand. His father is a landless farmer and both his parents have never been to a school.



"Anand Sir not just mentored us free of cost, he also boosted our morale. My father does not even know what IIT stands for, but he is happy that I cracked a tough exam," Suraj Kumar told PTI.



Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das, similarly credit Anand Kumar for their success in the exam.



In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs.



Anand Kumar not only tutors the students but also provides food and accommodation to all 30 students round the year. He is supported by his family in the endeavor in every way possible.



Since most of these students are "first-generation learners", Kumar says that this success means a lot to them.



Kumar entered Limca Book of World Records in 2009 for his contributions and now he plans to take the initiative pan-India.



"I wish to to expand Super 30, but there are various constraints. The demand for similar initiatives has grown so much across the country that I will have to find a way to reach out to more students. Super 30 will soon organise a screening test and the information will be made available on the institute's website," Anand Kumar said.



Anand Kumar's achievements and initiative have earned a name for itself not just in India but internationally. His institute was included in the list of four most innovative schools in the world by Newsweek Magazine.



Bollywood has also taken notice and a film on Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the role of Anand Kumar, will hit theatres early next year.



