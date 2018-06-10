Panchkula Boy Pranav Goyal Tops JEE Advanced, Meenal Parakh From Delhi Female Topper IIT Kanpur has declared JEE Advanced 2018 results today. The JEE Advanced results are available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Pranav Goyal from Panchkula emerged the JEE Advanced topper this year. Pranav, who appeared for the exam from Roorkee zone scored 337 out of 360 marks. S ahil Jain from Kota region and Kailash Gupta from Delhi region secured second and third ranks, respectively. Among the female candidates, Meenal Parakh from Delhi is the topper this year. Meenal scored 318 out of 360 marks and is placed 6th in Common Rank List. She wrote JEE Advanced this from Kota region.Pranav has earlier secured 4th rank in JEE Main. Indian express reports that Pranav Goyal wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering in IIT Bombay.K V R Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is the topper from IIT-Kharagpur region, reported Times of India. JEE Main topper Suraj Krishna secured 49th position in JEE Advanced results.According to reports, a total of 11,279 seats are up for grabs this year.18,138 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced this time, which is 1.6 times the number of total seats.IIT Kanpur has declared JEE Advanced 2018 results today. The JEE Advanced results are available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in."Total of 18138 students have qualified with 2076 females (sic)," an IIT Kanpur official tweeted.A total number of 16,062 boys qualified in JEE Advanced exams.There have been 8,794 general (GE) candidates qualified while there are 3,140 OBC candidates, 4,709 SC candidates and 1,495 ST candidates.IITs this year has 800 supernumerary seats for female candidates.Out of the total 800 seats, IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad has 95 seats, IIT Kanpur has 79 seats and IIT BHU has 76 seats for female candidates.IIT Roorkee has also been allocated 68 seats while IIT Delhi has 59 seats.The JEE Advanced exams were conducted for around 1.6 lakh candidates in two papers; paper 1 and paper 2. More than 65,000 selected candidates out of the total 2,31,024 had chosen not to appear for JEE Advanced this year. In the JEE Main 2018, conducted by CBSE, 2,31,024 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced.Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates is also available on the online portal of the competitive examination. Text messages mentioning the individual results have also been sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter