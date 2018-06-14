JEE Advanced Extended Merit List Ready, To Be Online At 4 Pm Today

While only 6.7% girls had made it to the merit list; the pass percentage among boys was 12.9%.
As per the JAB meeting update, reported, a total of 8,954 candidates belonging to general category have it to the supplementary merit list while 3,824 more candidates have been added to the OBC category.
The supplementary list has 771 Scheduled Castes and 293 Scheduled Tribes candidates.
Earlier today HRD ministry had directed IIT Kanpur to release a supplementary list if necessary after it had received requests from students and IIT community.
Comments"Responding to requests from students and IIT community to proactively ensure that all reservation seats are duly filled, I have directed @IIT Kanpur conducting JEE advanced to make available candidates, strictly as per merit, twice the number of seats in each category ... if necessary by releasing a supplementary list," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
Responding to requests from students & IIT Community & to proactively ensure that all reservation seats are duly filled, I have directed @IITKanpur conducting JEE (advanced) to make available candidates, strictly as per merit, twice the number of seats in each category...- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 14, 2018
According to JAB, Choice filling on JoSAA would be started on June 15 as scheduled earlier.
Click here for more Education News