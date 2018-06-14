JEE Advanced Extended Merit List Ready, To Be Online At 4 Pm Today

Following MHRD's directive, IIT Kanpur has now come up with an extended merit list for JEE Advanced 2018.

JEE Advanced 2018 extended merit list will released soon

New Delhi: Following MHRD's directive, IIT Kanpur has now come up with an extended merit list for JEE Advanced 2018. According to a Joint Admission Board (JAB) release, the candidates can login at jeeadc.ac.in at 4 pm to check if they have qualified or not. JAB has now increased the total number of candidates to 31,980 for the IIT counselling. It is 13,842 more students who can now take part in the counselling process. Formerly known as IIT JEE exam, JEE advanced 2018 grabbed the headline when only a little more than 18,000 students could qualify the exam. The pass percentage in the exam stooped down by 64% this year. Last year more than 50,000 students had qualified the exam.

While only 6.7% girls had made it to the merit list; the pass percentage among boys was 12.9%.

As per the JAB meeting update, reported, a total of 8,954 candidates belonging to general category have it to the supplementary merit list while 3,824 more candidates have been added to the OBC category.

The supplementary list has 771 Scheduled Castes and 293 Scheduled Tribes candidates.

Earlier today HRD ministry had directed IIT Kanpur to release a supplementary list if necessary after it had received requests from students and IIT community.

Comments
"Responding to requests from students and IIT community to proactively ensure that all reservation seats are duly filled, I have directed @IIT Kanpur conducting JEE advanced to make available candidates, strictly as per merit, twice the number of seats in each category ... if necessary by releasing a supplementary list," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
According to JAB, Choice filling on JoSAA would be started on June 15 as scheduled earlier.

