National Testing Agency (NTA) Extends Application Date For Various Exams

NTA has extended application date for JNUEE, NCHM JEE, ICAR AIEEA, IGNOU OPENMAT

National Testing Agency (NTA), the central agency to conduct entrance examinations, has revised its application schedule for various examinations. The revision in the schedule has been done to facilitate parents and students who are facing difficulties in application due to the COVID-19 crisis.

NTA has extended the application date for NCHM JEE, IGNOU entrance test, ICAR entrance test, JNUEE, and AIAPGET 2020.

The last date to apply for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020 has been extended to May 15.

The application dates for IGNOU Admission Test 2020 for PhD, and OPENMAT (MBA) has also been extended to May 15, 2020.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance test 2020 and JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 application date has also been extended to May 15, 2020.

The application process schedule for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 which was due to start on May 1 has been pushed to May 6 and will conclude on June 5, 2020.

The submission of online application forms will be accepted up to 4:00 pm on the last date and submission of application fee will be accepted up to 11:50 pm.

The examination agency has also requested parents to help young students utilize this time for preparing for exams and focus on critical concepts to close any learning gaps. The agency says that it will keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

NTA has not released any update on the JEE Main and NEET UG exam. Students are advised to refer only to the official NTA website for any updates.

