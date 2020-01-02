Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE) Details Out

The exam would be held in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12 .30 pm.

Joint Entrance Exam for National Council for Hotel Management would be held on April 25. The exam would be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through this exam, also known as NCHM JEE, NTA would select candidates for admission to B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA). Candidates interested to pursue a career in these courses need to qualify the entrance exam. Application process has begun at the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of application forms is February 29.

The exam would be held in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12 .30 pm. The exam would comprise questions from numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge & current affairs, English language and aptitude for service sector. The medium of question paper will be English and Hindi only. The exam would consist of a total of 200 questions.

Admit cards for the exam will be released on April 7. The results are expected to be announced by May 15.

National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, offers B.Sc. courses in 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 21 State Governments run Institutes of Hotel Management(IHM), 01 Public Sector Undertaking-IHM and 20 Private Institutes of Hotel Management.

Last year the exam was held on April 27.

