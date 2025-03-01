NCHM JEE 2025: Application Deadline Extended For Hotel Management Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the deadline for the submission of online application form for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application forms on the official website by March 15, 2025. The previous deadline for the submission of the application form was February 15 which was extended to February 28, 2025.



Correction in the particulars of application form can be done by March 17, 2025. Candidates can submit the fee through credit card, debit card, net banking and UPI.



The exam is conducted for admission to BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (NCHM-JEE 2025). Students who have qualified Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 exam can apply for the exam. The link for registration is: http://exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM



The NCHM-JEE 2025 is scheduled for April 27, 2025.



The NCHM JEE score is accepted by participating institutes for admission to the BSc (HHA) courses. The institutes affiliated to National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) offer BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) of NCHMCT, which is recognised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi for awarding degree. The three-year or six-semester course equips students with all the required skills, knowledge and attitude to efficiently discharge supervisory responsibilities in the Hospitality sector.



A background in hospitality management enables students to pursue careers in hotels, restaurants, tourism, event management, and other related sectors, contributing significantly to the growth of India's hospitality industry. Hostel facilities are available for boys and girls selected for the course.



National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology, has been set up in 1982 as an Autonomous Body under the Ministry of Tourism, to centrally run and regulate academics for BSc Hospitality & Hotel Administration and ten other structured courses of study that are imparted at the affiliated 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 28 State Government Institutes of Hotel Management, 1 Public Sector Undertaking and 25 private institutes of Hotel Management.

