NTA To Conduct JEE For B.Sc. (Hospitality, Hotel Administration) Course

NTA JEE For NCHM Admisssion: Apply At nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (NCHM JEE-2019) on April 27. Online registration for the computer based test has begun. Candidates interested for admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA) can submit their applications online till March 15. National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Toursim, offers B.Sc. courses in 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 21 State Governments run Institutes of Hotel Management(IHM), 01 Public Sector Undertaking-IHM and 20 Private Institutes of Hotel Management.

10+2 pass candidates with English as one of the subjects are eligible to appear for the exam. the upper age limit for candidates belonging to general and OBC category is 25 years.

Candidates can upload the scanned image of photograph and signature and deposit the exam fee till March 16. The exam fees for candidates belonging to general category and non-creamy OBC category is Rs 800, for the rest it is Rs 400.

Admit cards for the exam will be released on April 3.

NTA is expected to released the NCHM JEE result by May 15.

