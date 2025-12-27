Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Live, Exam On April 25

NCHM JEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. The entrance test will be conducted for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme offered by Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the schedule, NCHM JEE 2026 will be held on April 25, 2026 (Saturday) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

NCHM JEE 2026: Key Dates

Online application window: December 26, 2025 to January 25, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Last date for fee payment: January 25, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: To be announced later

Exam date: April 25, 2026

Exam timing: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online only through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/.

The application fee must be paid online using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Eligibility Criteria, Exam Scheme

Details related to eligibility criteria, exam scheme, duration, medium, fee, seat intake, reservation policy, important dates, and the admission process are available in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates are advised to read the bulletin and the institute prospectus carefully before applying.

Helpdesk

In case of any difficulty during the application process, candidates may contact:

Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: nchm@nta.ac.in

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/.