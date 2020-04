National Testing Agency (NTA) To Close Application Process For Various Exams Next Week

The exam dates and date for downloading the admit card will be notified by the agency later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close application process for various exams next week. For these exams, application process was extended in view of the hardships faced by the students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams for which the registration window will close on April 30 are National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test 2020 for PhD and Open MAT (MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020 and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020.

Candidates can submit the filled application forms at the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Concerned candidates are suggested to fill and submit the application forms available online before the deadline.

"NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time," the agency had said earlier this month.

Candidates who will appear for CSIR NET and UGC NET can fill and submit the online application form till May 15 and May 16, respectively.

For All India AYUSH post graduate entrance test the last date for submission of application is May 31.

