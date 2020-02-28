IGNOU Begins Online Application For OPENMAT 2020

IGNOU has begun online application for OPENMAT 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA)has begun application process for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020. The IGNOU entrance test for admission to MBA programmes is called OPENMAT, which until last year was held twice in a year. The online application process began today and will conclude on March 23, 2020. Applicants will be allowed to make corrections in the application form on March 28 and March 29, 2020.

The entrance examination will be held on April 29, 2020. Admit cards for the entrance exam will be released on April 9. IGNOU OPENMAT will be a computer-based test.

Any graduate (Including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category and 45% for reserved category are eligible to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.

Eligible candidates can apply for IGNOU OPENMAT through NTA website, 'ignouexams.nta.nic.in'. The application fee is Rs. 800 for General and OBC category candidates and Rs. 600 for candidates in SC, ST, and EWS categories.

IGNOU OPENMAT will be of 3 hours' duration. OPENMAT consists of four tests or sections. Test I comprises of 30 General Awareness questions. Test II consists of 50 English Language questions. Test III consists of 50 Quantitative Aptitude questions. Test IV will have 70 Reasoning Ability questions.

The total number of questions in OPENMAT will be 200 and each question will carry 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

