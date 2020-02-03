IGNOU Postpones Application For MBA, B.Ed. Entrance Exams

IGNOU has postponed the application process for MBA, B.Ed. entrance exams

IGNOU has postponed the application process for OPENMAT exam which is held for admission to MBA programmes and B.Ed. Entrance Test. Both the exams - OPENMAT and B.Ed. Admission Test- are administered by the National Testing Agency which also holds entrance exams for two other Universities - Delhi University (DU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

While earlier the online application process was supposed to begin on January 31 and conclude on February 29, 2020, the application dates will now be announced later. The entrance examination was scheduled on April 29, 2020.

In the revised exam calendar, NTA has removed the schedule for OPENMAT and IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Test. Instead, the revised calendar now says 'To be intimated later'.

Meanwhile, IGNOU released the early results for December 2019 exam on January 31, 2020. Early results facility is provided to those students who have been selected for higher study/employment and statement of marks / grade card is required to be produced to the institute by a particular date, which is before the prescribed dates of declaration of the University's results.

For early declaration of result, the student must have completed all the other prescribed components except the term-end examination of the courses, for which early evaluation has been sought.

