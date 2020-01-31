IGNOU Releases Early Result For December 2019 Term End Exam

IGNOU December 2019 term end result is available at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December term end exam result has been declared for those candidates who had opted to receive the early exam result. The result is available on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Check IGNOU Result

IGNOU allows candidates to apply for early result if the student has been selected for higher study/employment and statement of marks / grade card is required to be produced to the institute by a particular date, which is before the prescribed dates of declaration of the University's results. The student has completed all the other prescribed components except the term-end examination of the courses, for which early evaluation has been sought.

Meanwhile the admission process for IGNOU's January 2020 session has been extended till February 15. This is the third time the admission deadline has been extended.

The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and research programmes. The University offers these courses in two sessions - one in January and another in July. Students who are admitted in the January session will appear for their first examination in December this year.

The annual convocation of IGNOU will be held in February for those students who have completed their programmes in December-2018/ June-2019 term-end examinations are eligible for award of original certificate. While the university is yet to finalise a date for the convocation to be held, the tentative date is February 17. Candidates have to register for the convocation. The last date for registration is February 5.

