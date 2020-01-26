IGNOU's Annual Convocation In February

IGNOU 33rd convocation: The last date for registration is February 5.

The 33rd annual convocation of the world's largest open university, IGNOU, is likely to be held in February. Students who have completed their programmes in December-2018/ June-2019 term-end examinations are eligible for award of original certificate at this convocation. "Certificate/PG Certificate Programme and DPE students are not required to register and pay the requisite fee. Their certificates will be sent by post, after the convocation," the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) said.

Candidates who qualified for the degree or diploma from the university have to deposit Rs 600 during the registration process to get the certificate.

While the university is yet to finalise a date for the convocation to be held, the tentative date is February 17. Candidates have to register for the convocation. The last date for registration is February 5.

Candidates belonging to a regional centre where the convocation is not being held, can go to a nearby centre for attending the convocation.

The 32nd convocation of IGNOU was held in April last year. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India was the Chief Guest and delivered the 32nd convocation address on the occasion. The University awarded 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Gold medals were also awarded to over 70 meritorious students in the convocation. The convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 53 regional centers across the country while the main function was held at the headquarters.

