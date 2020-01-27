IGNOU Admission: NTA To Begin Application For MBA, B.Ed. Entrance Test This Week

NTA will begin IGNOU MBA and B.Ed. Admission Test 2020 application this week

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin application process for IGNOU MBA and B.Ed. admission test 2020 next week. The online application process will begin on January 31 and conclude on February 29, 2020.

The entrance examination will be held on April 29, 2020. Admit cards for the entrance exam will be released on April 1. IGNOU OPENMAT will be a computer-based test.

The IGNOU entrance test for admission to MBA programmes is called OPENMAT, which until last year was held twice in a year.

Any graduate (Including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category and 45% for reserved category are eligible to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.

For B.Ed. entrance exam, an applicant should have at least fifty per cent marks either in the Bachelor's Degree and/or in the Master's Degree in Sciences/ Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanity. Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent can also apply.

Trained in-service teachers in elementary education, and Candidates who have completed a NCTE recognized teacher education programme through face-to-face mode can also apply for B.Ed. entrance test.

The tentative date for IGNOU OPENMAT and IGNOU B.Ed. admission test is May 10, 2020.

Click here for more Education News