JNUEE Registration Extended. Details Here

The JNU students' union had earlier requested the varsity administration to extend the deadline.

Jawaharlal Nehru University on has extended the application deadline for its entrance examination (JNUEE) in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is established by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as an independent autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained premier testing organization, has been entrusted to conduct JNU entrance exam (JNUEE), said the application forms can now be submitted till April 30.

The JNU students' union had earlier requested the varsity administration to extend the deadline in view of the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to arrest the spread of the deadly disease.

"Due to the COVID-19 challenging times, the application deadline for JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) is extended and students can make use of this extended time to fill up the application form and prepare for JNUEE," Press Trust of India quoted JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar as saying.

"Students may please visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of the entrance exam," he said.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after April 15, 2020 only, the Agency said.

"NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students. NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination.

NTA Exams: New Dates

The NTA had earlier scheduled the JNUEE 2020 to be conducted May 11 to May 14 2020 for admission to various courses at JNU.

The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The candidates were required to apply online between March 2 to March 31 and to pay application fees upto 31 March, 2020 (11:50 p.m).

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the Information Bulletin for JNUEE 2020 which is available on the website www.nta.ac.in and jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

