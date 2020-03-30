NET, JNUEE Exams' Registration Extended. New Dates Here

UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE registration dates extended due to COVID 19 lockdown

The National Testing Agency or NTA, national level entrance and eligibility exam conducting agency, has extended the registration dates of various entrance examinations. These include Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JUNUEE, UGC NET and CSIR NET among others. The NTA decision to postpone these dates has come after the intervention of Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who asked the agency to put off the process for another one month due to the problems being faced by applicants due to the COVID-19 national lockdown. The Agency had earlier postponed the NEET and JEE Main examinations till last week of May.

"In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations," the Agency said in a statement.

NTA Exams: New Dates

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after April 15, 2020 only, the Agency said.

"NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students. NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination.

"Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates," it said.

"To enable students to fill up their application forms during these testing times, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications of ICAR Exam, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams by 1 month," the minister said in a tweet today afternoon.

The NTA conducts several entrances examinations for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes.

MHRD and NTA had been receiving requests from students to postpone the application deadlines for the exams. JNU Student's Union (JNUSU) had earlier asked the JNU VC about allowing an extension for JNUEE application process.

