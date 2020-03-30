UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE Application Process To Be Extended By A Month

MHRD has instructed NTA to extend application deadline for JNUEE, UGC NET

HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had advised the Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the application deadline for several upcoming entrance examinations like ICAR Exam, JNUEE, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance exams by a month. The Agency has also been asked to postpone the application process for All India Ayush PG Entrance Test by a month.

The revised dates for each of these exams will be announced late after reviewing the prevailing condition.

The information was tweeted by the HRD Minister who said that the Director General of National Testing Agency was advised to extend the application deadline by one month.

To enable students to fill up their application forms during these testing times, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications of ICAR Exam, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams by 1 month. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 30, 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts several entrances examinations for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes. The agency had, earlier, postponed the JEE Main April exam, and NEET UG exam.

MHRD and NTA had been receiving requests from students to postpone the application deadlines for the exams. JNU Student's Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh had, earlier in the day, tweeted to the JNU VC about allowing an extension for JNUEE application process.

Apart from JEE Main, other exams which were scheduled in April are NCHM JEE 2020 which was scheduled on April 7, and IGNOU entrance tests which were scheduled on April 29.

