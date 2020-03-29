JNUEE 2020: JNUSU demands extension of registration deadline

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has requested the authorities to extend the JNUEE 2020 registration deadline. The student body said in a statement that the current restrictions due to the coronavirus lockdown has affected the public movement and owing to this, many aspirants who do not have access to internet could not apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JNUEE 2020, for which the last date of registration has been set for March 31.

The National Testing Agency or NTA conducts the JNUEE on behalf of the Delhi-based central university.

"This is to bring to your urgent notice, that on the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a complete shutdown of the movement of public fife and a looming public health crisis not only in our country but across the globe. As also the Government of India directives, there has been a lockdown announced for the next 21 days. There are restrictions on movement and this affects among others, the aspirants applying for JNUEE 2020. It has become really difficult for many to fill up the application form," the JNUSU letter addressing the Vice Chancellor said.

"A lot of the aspirants who apply do not have access to personal internet and use external help or cyber cafes to access the portal for applying. Since the offline mode is no longer in prevalence, this creates additional difficulties. Moreover, a lot of students applying from states like J&K have extremely limited internet access and the situation has been further exacerbated by the lockdown," the letted said.

"Hence it is hereby requested that the date for application and registration which ends on 31st March, be extended to allow for sufficient time to apply," the letter said.

