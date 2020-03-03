JNU Entrance Exam In May. Registration Begins

Candidates can apply for JNUEE till March 31.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam or JNUEE will be held from May 11 to May 14. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency would also conduct the registration process and issue admit card for the exam. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill and submit the application forms available online at the official website of NTA. This is the second consecutive year the exam is being conducted by the agency. Until 2018, JNUEE was conducted by the university.

Along with the JNUEE, Biotechnology entrance exam is also conducted for for admitting students to M.Sc. Page Biotechnology, M. Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology, M. VSc. and M. Tech. Biotechnology. A total of 54 universities participate in the biotechnology entrance exam, which is also known as CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology. Earlier JNU used to conduct the exam on behalf of Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

While selection to all the courses in JNU will be through the NTA score, for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D course the merit will be decided on the basis of computer based test (70% weightage) and viva (30% weightage).

