ICAR Entrance Exam Registration Begins

This will be the 25th edition of the ICAR entrance exam.

Application process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agricultural Universities under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has begun. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 1. Candidates can apply at the official website of the agency.

Apply Online

This will be the 25th edition of the ICAR entrance exam and the second one to have been conducted by the NTA. The ICAR entrance exam is also known as All Indian Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA).

The exam is a single test and the scores obtained in the test will be considered for admission. The exam would comprise questions from the subjects the candidate selects during filling the application form. Each candidate has to opt for three subjects to take the exam. The question paper will have 50 multiple choice questions.

Registration window will be open till March 31. Candidates will be given one-time chance to edit their application forms. The option to edit the application form will be open from April 25 till May 2.

ICAR entrance test result will be declared on June 15.

Click here for more Education News