JNU Entrance Exam Registration Expected To Begin Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin registration for JNU Entrance Exam or JNUEE today. The entrance exam for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be held from May 11 to May 14. This is the second year NTA will be conducting entrance exam for admission to courses offered by JNU. Until 2018, the JNUEE was conducted by the university.

The detailed notification for JNUEE will be available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Registration window will be open till March 31.

NTA would also conduct the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) on behalf of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for 54 participating Universities for admitting students to M.Sc. Page Biotechnology, M. Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology, M. VSc. and M. Tech. Biotechnology. Earlier JNU conducted the exam.

While selection to all the courses in JNU will be through the NTA score, for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D course the merit will be decided on the basis of computer based test (70% weightage) and viva (30% weightage).

