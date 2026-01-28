JEE Main January 28 Exam: Shift 1 Paper Moderate In Difficulty, Full Analysis Here

JEE Main January 28 Exam: The JEE Main 2026 examination for Session 1 continued today, January 28, after a three-day break. The BE/BTech (Paper 1) exams are scheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 BE/BTech papers for all shifts and days have consistently been of moderate difficulty, with Mathematics proving to be the most time-consuming and challenging subject compared to Physics and Chemistry. Students can check the paper anaysis by experts and student reviews on the January 28 morning shift exam here.

The January 28 morning-shift paper was reported to be of moderate to difficult level. Among the three subjects, the Mathematics section was lengthy and time-consuming, while Physics turned out to be the easiest of all, and Chemistry was almost at the same level as Physics. Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage.

JEE Main Shift 1 Physics Paper Analysis

The Physics section was on the easier side. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had relatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

JEE Main Shift 1 Chemistry Paper Analysis

The Chemistry section was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a slightly greater emphasis on Organic Chemistry. Many questions were statement-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts. While not very difficult, some required careful reading and conceptual understanding.

JEE Main Shift 1 Mathematics Paper Analysis

The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics like 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate representation. The lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest of all.

The paper analysis is provided by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited.

Students Review On JEE Main January 28 Morning Shift Paper

The Shift 1 paper was of moderate difficulty, said Ankur Singh, who sat for the BE/BTech. exam today, January 28.

"Overall, the paper was good and of moderate difficulty. The Mathematics section was quite lengthy. The Physics section was tough, while Chemistry was comparatively easy. If your basics are clear, the exam can be very beneficial, and you can score well, especially if you attempted all the Chemistry questions properly. Mathematics was really tough, whereas the Physics and Chemistry portions were easy, with Chemistry being very easy." Ankur said.

Aashutosh Kumar Ojha, a student who appeared for the Shift 1 examination, said that candidates with a strong understanding of Class 11 fundamentals would find the BE/BTech paper easy.

"After attempting the exam, I felt that the paper was overall moderate. If your Class 11th basics are clear, the paper can be quite easy. The Mathematics section was largely calculative, with most questions coming from the Class 11th syllabus. Physics was mostly formula-based and straightforward. In Chemistry, the organic section was very easy to attempt, while the inorganic part was of moderate difficulty", Aashutosh said.