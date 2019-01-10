'Overall Moderate, Chemistry Section Was Easy', Says Expert On JEE Main Paper

In JEE Main papers today, some questions were directly picked from NCERT, said an expert

Lakhs of students attended the JEE Main 2019 exam today in 400 centres set in 258 cities in India and abroad. Today was the third of the exam, which is being organised by the National Testing Agency or NTA as an eligibility criteria for admission to premier technological and engineering institutes in the country. Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup said while analysing the paper that the JEE Main started today well without any surprises. He also said the JEE Main questions today was in expected lines. He graded the overall difficulty of the paper as 'moderate'.

"The paper pattern was as expected. The overall difficulty level of the paper was Moderate, similar to slot 1 and slot 2 of 9th Jan," Mr Joshi said.

"The Physics section was logical with difficulty level between moderate to tough. Mathematics section was between easy to moderate. While, the Chemistry section was easy as compared to the other two sections," he added.

He also said in today's JEE Main papers, some questions in Physics and Chemistry were simple and directly picked from NCERT.

"In Physics and Mathematics sections, few concepts and questions were repeated from day 1.Therefore students are advised to go through day 1 and day 2 exam analysis before appearing for future slots," he noted.

According to Mr Joshi, the cut-off can be expected to be in the range of 80 to 85.

JEE Main 2019 exam will be held till January 12.

According to the NTA, a control room has been opened and 25 state coordinators, 254 city coordinators and 566 observers have been positioned for the organisation of the exam.

A third party audit of all exam centres has been completed, the NTA said.

"CCTV Surveillance is started in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA is also making 2 arrangements for live viewing at remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at Control Room situated in the NTA," the Agency said in a statement.

