JEE Main Paper January 24: Physics Was Easiest, Says Expert

The JEE Main paper conducted on January 24, 2025 morning shift, was of easy to moderate difficulty. As per experts, among the three sections, Physics was the easiest, followed by Chemistry, while Mathematics was considered the most challenging due to lengthy calculations in some questions. The distribution of questions across topics was generally uniform, though certain units received more emphasis than others.

Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited shares a detailed subject-wise analysis of the paper:

Physics

The Physics section was regarded as easy by most students. A majority of the questions were from Class 12 topics, with fewer from Class 11. Chapters like Mechanics, Waves, and Thermodynamics had minimal representation in this shift. On the other hand, Class 12 topics such as Optics and Electromagnetism were more prominent. Modern Physics had a moderate presence, whereas chapters like Electromagnetic Induction (EMI) and Magnetism were underrepresented.

Chemistry

In Chemistry, the paper covered nearly all chapters, although certain units were more prominent. This section was considered the second easiest after Physics. Inorganic Chemistry had the highest weightage, followed by Organic Chemistry, with fewer questions from Physical Chemistry. Overall, the Chemistry section was straightforward and allowed students to save time for other subjects.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was rated as moderate to difficult. It featured a higher number of questions from Class 11 topics. Areas like 3D, Geometry, Vectors, and Conic Sections were the most represented, while Calculus also had a significant number of questions. However, the section involved lengthy calculations, making it time consuming. For many students, Mathematics was the most challenging section of the paper.