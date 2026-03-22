JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2: City Intimation Slip Released; Direct Link To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main city intimation slip for candidates who have applied to appear for the JEE Main Session 2 exam (April/May 2026). The NTA will issue the city slip through the candidates' respective login credentials. It is important for both candidates and their parents to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip so they can plan their travel to the examination centre (including accommodation) well in advance.

In addition to releasing the city slips, the NTA has also announced the examination dates for the JEE Main 2026 (April) session. The City Intimation Slip can be downloaded using the JEE Main application number and password.

Note: The City Intimation Slip is not an admit card. The JEE Main Session 2 admit card will be issued 3-4 days before the exam date.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam Dates Announced by NTA

Paper 1: 02, 04, 05, 06 And 08 April 2026

Paper 2: 07 April 2026

Read official Notice here

How To Download JEE Main 2026 session 2 City Slip?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on Session 2 city intimation slip link under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Your city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The registration window for the session 2 examination closed on March 13, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.