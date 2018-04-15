JEE Main 2018: Online Paper Begins; Check Updates Here

The first phase of The 6th edition of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018 for approximately 10,43,739 Lakh candidates registered for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions etc. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad.
Paper 1 of JEE Main 2018 online CBT is being held for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech).
JEE Main 2018: Check Online Paper Updates Here
April 15, 2018. 10:51 am:JEE Main 2018 CBT of Paper-1 is being organized now at different centres located in 258 cities throughout the country and abroad on April 15 (in two shifts in some cities) and 16, 2018.
April 15, 2018. 09:30 am: Last entry in the examination hall ends. First shift of the day commences.
April 15, 2018. 10:51 am: On April 11, after the completion of the JEE Main offline paper, CBSE issued a statement denying a report which suggested 7-8 questions out of the 90 questions of the paper were carried from a model paper of a coaching institution by the name of Narayana Academy.
The board said that all these 7-8 items or questions were originally written only about two to three months back and they cannot and could not have figured in any model paper by any coaching institutions two years back.
"There is an atmosphere of falsities and rumour mongering being deliberately perpetuated against a prestigious organisation like CBSE. CBSE appeals to all not to pay heed to such falsities," said the board.
April 15, 2018. 07:00 am: Entry in the examination hall for frisking begins
JEE Main or the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (Main)'s offline exam was held on April 8 for around 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad. The offline exam, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was held in 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad.
"The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held for approximately 10,43,739 candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes etc," the CBSE said in a release.
The examination was organised for 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and three transgenders, CBSE said.
