JEE Main 2018: Offline (Pen And Paper Mode) Exam Today; Live Updates

The 6th Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is being conducted in pen and paper mode today across the country.

Education | | Updated: April 08, 2018 12:33 IST
JEE Main scores have been used for admission to various engineering courses

JEE Main 2018: The 6th Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is being conducted in pen and paper mode today across the country. According to sources, approximately 10.4 candidates have registered for this entrance exam which has been conducted for admission to various BE, BTech, BArch and BPlan courses, and also as a screening test for JEE Advanced. The offline JEE Main 2018 exam is conducted for Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology candidates on morning shift and the offline entrance for Bachelor of Archaeology and Bachelor of Planning candidates will be held in the afternoon shift.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the official organiser of the examination. This the major competitive entrance examination the board is conducting after the paper leak fiasco.

JEE Main 2018 in Pen and Paper mode is being held at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country and abroad now.

Entry in the Examination Hall for frisking for morning shift was started at 7.00 am while the test commenced from 9.30 am and it will be concluded by 12.30 pm.

Entry in the Examination Hall for frisking for afternoon shift will start from 12.45 pm onwards.

JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: Updates

CBSE will release the official answer keys of both offline and online modes on the official website on or after April 24, 2018. The JEE Main 2018 answer keys will be released on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

However, the candidates may expect unofficial answer keys from various other private agencies soon after the completion of the examination.

Strict rules

According to reports, due to the strict frisking rules, the students and parents were confused after reaching the exam centres.
The candidates were asked to visit the examination center a day before the conduct of examination to know the exact location of the center to avoid any delay in reporting at the examination center as per schedule. No candidate was allowed to enter the examination hall after the time of last entry (i.e. 9.30 AM for Paper-I).

JEE Main 2018 Computer Based Examination (CBT) of Paper-1 will be held at different centres located in 258 cities throughout the country and abroad on April 15 (in two shifts in some cities) and 16, 2018.

The e-Admit Cards of candidates (who have paid the fees) have been uploaded on the JEE website www.jeemain.nic.in earlier.

In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CBSE Helpline No.: 7042399520, 7042399521, 7042399525 and 7042399526, between (10.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days. The candidates may note that no eAdmit Card will be sent to them by post.

JEE Main 

JEE Main score is being used along with marks of class 12/equivalent qualifying examination for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, institutions funded by participating state governments, and other institutions. The Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) of JEE Main will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs.

