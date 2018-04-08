JEE Main 2018: Offline (Pen And Paper Mode) Exam Today; Live Updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the official organiser of the examination. This the major competitive entrance examination the board is conducting after the paper leak fiasco.
JEE Main 2018 in Pen and Paper mode is being held at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country and abroad now.
Entry in the Examination Hall for frisking for morning shift was started at 7.00 am while the test commenced from 9.30 am and it will be concluded by 12.30 pm.
Entry in the Examination Hall for frisking for afternoon shift will start from 12.45 pm onwards.
CBSE will release the official answer keys of both offline and online modes on the official website on or after April 24, 2018. The JEE Main 2018 answer keys will be released on the official website jeemain.nic.in.
However, the candidates may expect unofficial answer keys from various other private agencies soon after the completion of the examination.
According to reports, due to the strict frisking rules, the students and parents were confused after reaching the exam centres.
The candidates were asked to visit the examination center a day before the conduct of examination to know the exact location of the center to avoid any delay in reporting at the examination center as per schedule. No candidate was allowed to enter the examination hall after the time of last entry (i.e. 9.30 AM for Paper-I).
JEE Main 2018 Computer Based Examination (CBT) of Paper-1 will be held at different centres located in 258 cities throughout the country and abroad on April 15 (in two shifts in some cities) and 16, 2018.
The e-Admit Cards of candidates (who have paid the fees) have been uploaded on the JEE website www.jeemain.nic.in earlier.
In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CBSE Helpline No.: 7042399520, 7042399521, 7042399525 and 7042399526, between (10.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days. The candidates may note that no eAdmit Card will be sent to them by post.
