JEE Main 2018: Read Expert Review Of Offline Paper Here

JEE Main has negative marking, so a wrong answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. Questions that have not been attempted do not face negative marking.
JEE Main 2018 Offline Paper 1: Expert Review
NDTV reproducing two expert reviews of Paper 1 of JEE Main offline here:
Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com:
"In terms of difficulty level, this year's paper was similar to the last two years' papers. The paper was moderately easy. A student should not have had much trouble completing the paper as well. The students have found similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper, and the 12th standard syllabus. The JEE Main cut off should fall between 95 and 105.
Physics
Surprisingly, Physics was the toughest paper amongst the three. The questions were a mix of theory
based and calculative. This section was not lengthy. There were 17 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 13 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 4 difficult questions, 20 moderate questions and 6 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects none of the options of Q.6 Set B were correct. This was the question based on Pulley where minimum mass was required.
Chemistry
Chemistry was the moderately easy amongs the three sections. The questions were a mix of theory and calculations, which ensured that students saved time for the other two sections. This section was lengthy in comparison to the other sections. There were 14 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 16 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 17 moderate questions, and 10 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects students may find 2 options of Q.63 Set B could be correct, however we think the answer should be option 1. This was a question from Alcohol phenol and ether, on a reaction of Phenol.
Mathematics
Surprisingly, Mathematics was the easiest paper amongst the three. Most questions were calculative. There were 10 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 20 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 14 moderate questions and 13 easy questions."
Prof UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst
Comments
Click here for more Education News