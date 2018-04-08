JEE Main 2018: Read Expert Review Of Offline Paper Here CBSE has organised the offline or pen and paper mode of JEE Main 2018 today.

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE held Paper 1 of JEE Main offline mode exams in the morning shift today



JEE Main has negative marking, so a wrong answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. Questions that have not been attempted do not face negative marking.

JEE Main 2018 Offline Paper 1: Expert Review

NDTV reproducing two expert reviews of Paper 1 of JEE Main offline here:



Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com:



"In terms of difficulty level, this year's paper was similar to the last two years' papers. The paper was moderately easy. A student should not have had much trouble completing the paper as well. The students have found similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper, and the 12th standard syllabus. The JEE Main cut off should fall between 95 and 105.



Physics



Surprisingly, Physics was the toughest paper amongst the three. The questions were a mix of theory

based and calculative. This section was not lengthy. There were 17 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 13 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 4 difficult questions, 20 moderate questions and 6 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects none of the options of Q.6 Set B were correct. This was the question based on Pulley where minimum mass was required.



Chemistry



Chemistry was the moderately easy amongs the three sections. The questions were a mix of theory and calculations, which ensured that students saved time for the other two sections. This section was lengthy in comparison to the other sections. There were 14 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 16 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 17 moderate questions, and 10 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects students may find 2 options of Q.63 Set B could be correct, however we think the answer should be option 1. This was a question from Alcohol phenol and ether, on a reaction of Phenol.



Mathematics



Surprisingly, Mathematics was the easiest paper amongst the three. Most questions were calculative. There were 10 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 20 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 14 moderate questions and 13 easy questions."



Prof UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst



"Expected cut off is 80(+-5%) marks out of 360. The paper was moderate and based on NCERT. Chemistry was the most lengthy section among three. Organic chemistry was found more difficult, Physical chemistry was more numerical based, whereas, Inorganic chemistry was easy. Maths was mostly based on class 12th syllabus and was more formula based. Maximum questions were from Calculus. Physics was based on class 11th syllabus and greater portion of Mechanics & Electrostatics was covered."



Click here for more



CBSE has organised the offline or pen and paper mode of JEE Main 2018 today. The exam was concluded in the morning shift in more than 100 centres across India and abroad. Those candidates who have registered for the offline mode attended the paper 1 in the morning while the paper 2 will be concluded in the afternoon shift. The official answer keys of this exam will be released on the last week of this month. However, several private agencies are expected to release unofficial answer keys after the completion of the exam today. Close to 12 students are attempting JEE Main exam this year as compared to the 13 lakh of last year. Of the 12 lakh students, only 2.24 lakh students will be eligible for appearing in the JEE Advanced 2018 exam which is scheduled on May 20, 2018.JEE Main has negative marking, so a wrong answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. Questions that have not been attempted do not face negative marking.NDTV reproducing two expert reviews of Paper 1 of JEE Main offline here:"In terms of difficulty level, this year's paper was similar to the last two years' papers. The paper was moderately easy. A student should not have had much trouble completing the paper as well. The students have found similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper, and the 12th standard syllabus. The JEE Main cut off should fall between 95 and 105.PhysicsSurprisingly, Physics was the toughest paper amongst the three. The questions were a mix of theorybased and calculative. This section was not lengthy. There were 17 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 13 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 4 difficult questions, 20 moderate questions and 6 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects none of the options of Q.6 Set B were correct. This was the question based on Pulley where minimum mass was required.ChemistryChemistry was the moderately easy amongs the three sections. The questions were a mix of theory and calculations, which ensured that students saved time for the other two sections. This section was lengthy in comparison to the other sections. There were 14 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 16 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 17 moderate questions, and 10 easy questions. Initial assessment suspects students may find 2 options of Q.63 Set B could be correct, however we think the answer should be option 1. This was a question from Alcohol phenol and ether, on a reaction of Phenol.MathematicsSurprisingly, Mathematics was the easiest paper amongst the three. Most questions were calculative. There were 10 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 20 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 14 moderate questions and 13 easy questions." "Expected cut off is 80(+-5%) marks out of 360. The paper was moderate and based on NCERT. Chemistry was the most lengthy section among three. Organic chemistry was found more difficult, Physical chemistry was more numerical based, whereas, Inorganic chemistry was easy. Maths was mostly based on class 12th syllabus and was more formula based. Maximum questions were from Calculus. Physics was based on class 11th syllabus and greater portion of Mechanics & Electrostatics was covered."Click here for more Education News