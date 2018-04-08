JEE Main 2018: Read Offline Paper Analysis, Answer Key Details Here CBSE has organised the offline or pen and paper mode of JEE Main 2018 paper 1 today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the official agency which organises competitive entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET, has organised t he offline or pen and paper mode of JEE Main 2018 today. Those candidates who have registered for the offline mode attended the paper 1 in the morning while the paper 2 will be concluded in the afternoon shift. 10.4 lakh students have registered for JEE Mains in total. The official answer keys of this exam will be released on the last week of this month. However, several private agencies are expected to release unofficial answer keys after the completion of the exam today.Initial responses from candidates suggested that the paper was not as tough as they expected. Some candidates said the physics section was comparatively the toughest.JEE Main 2018 paper 1 in Pen and Paper mode was held at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country and abroad today.Paper 1 for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) was held from three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.The paper included questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.The examinees were given question papers in English and Hindi medium while examination centre cities in Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli were given question papers in English, Hindi and Gujarati.Entry in the examination hall for frisking for morning shift was started at 7.00 am while the test commenced from 9.30 am and it was concluded by 12.30 pm.CBSE conducted this competitive entrance examination one week after it was criticised heavily for the paper leak of Class 12 economics paper . According to reports, the board has conducted the paper 1 of JEE main without any untoward incidents.The JEE Main CBT or computer based test will be held on April 15 and 16. The Board will use different sets of question papers on the different shifts on different dates of examination.CBSE had earlier clarified that the subject experts (who have prepared JEE Main question papers) have certified that the entire syllabus of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry has been covered in each question set by dividing the syllabus of each subject into appropriate number of units and choosing equal number of questions from each unit.Further, the board also said that, in every question paper set, each subject carries the same percentage of easy, medium and difficult questions and this ensures the same difficulty level of each set of question paper for this year i.e. 2018 also, as per practice of the Board in the year 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017.The JEE Mains official answer keys and images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of pen and paper based examination and answer keys of Computer based examination will be displayed on the official website of the exam during 24th - 27th April, 2018.The answer keys will be available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in.The candidates, who are not satisfied with the responses provided the organisers, may challenge them by filling online application form and paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question. The JEE Main answer key challenge will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in up to 11.59 PM on April 27, 2018 on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.The fee can be paid by credit/debit card, said the official notificationThe fee once paid is non-refundable, however, in case the challenge is accepted by the Board, the fee of Rs. 1000/- for each accepted challenge will be refunded to the concerned candidate. Such refund will be made online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates/parents are advised to use their own credit/debit card for making above payment. The JAB's/CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.