JEE Main Offline Exam Tomorrow; Know Guidelines Issued By CBSE

Students should report at the exam venue much before the exam time. 'Since the candidates will be frisked by metal detector so they should report at 7.00 a.m. at examination centre to avoid rush at the time of frisking,' reads the guidelines issued by the Board. JEE Main 2018 Instructions: What You Should Know About Dress Code, Other Rules
Last year, more than 10.2 lakh students had registered for the exam, reported news agency PTI. The exam was held at 1781 centres nationwide on 2 April 2017.
The exam will be held in pen and paper mode for BE/ BTech and BArch/ BPlanning courses. The online test for BE/ BTech courses will be held on 15-16 April 2018.
JEE Main 2018: Subject Wise Preparation Tips
Last Minute Preparation Tips
- Revise only the formulae and do not spend time trying to cram up the entire syllabus.
- Eat fresh, home-cooked and light food.
- If your exam centre is a new place, visit it now. This will help you to time your journey so that you reach the exam centre on time tomorrow.
- Sleep early; sleep adequate. Proper sleep is good for your concentration.
