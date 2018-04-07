JEE Main Offline Exam Tomorrow; Know Guidelines Issued By CBSE

Candidates in the top 224000 in JEE Main 2018 will be eligible for JEE advance; provided other four criteria are also fulfilled by the candidate. As per reports, close to 11 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, this year.

JEE Main 2018: Exam Time, Instructions, Other Details

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct JEE Main 2018 offline exam tomorrow, amidst the class 12 board exam. Science students will be appearing for the examination, which will be a selection process for JEE Advance, too. Candidates in the top 224000 in JEE Main 2018 will be eligible for JEE Advance; provided other four criteria are also fulfilled by the candidate. As per reports, close to 11 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, this year.

Students should report at the exam venue much before the exam time. 'Since the candidates will be frisked by metal detector so they should report at 7.00 a.m. at examination centre to avoid rush at the time of frisking,' reads the guidelines issued by the Board. JEE Main 2018 Instructions: What You Should Know About Dress Code, Other Rules

Last year, more than 10.2 lakh students had registered for the exam, reported news agency PTI. The exam was held at 1781 centres nationwide on 2 April 2017.

The exam will be held in pen and paper mode for BE/ BTech and BArch/ BPlanning courses. The online test for BE/ BTech courses will be held on 15-16 April 2018.

JEE Main 2018: Subject Wise Preparation Tips

Last Minute Preparation Tips
  • Revise only the formulae and do not spend time trying to cram up the entire syllabus. 
  • Eat fresh, home-cooked and light food. 
  • If your exam centre is a new place, visit it now. This will help you to time your journey so that you reach the exam centre on time tomorrow.
  • Sleep early; sleep adequate. Proper sleep is good for your concentration.

