CBSE To Release NEET 2018 Admit Cards Next Week The date sheet released by the Board says the NEET 2018 admit cards will be released in the second week of April.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 Admit Card Updates, To Be Released In 2nd Week Of April New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) next week. The date sheet released by the Board says the NEET 2018 admit cards will be released in the second week of April. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. The test for admission to medical and dental courses will be held on 6 May 2018.



'Candidate may please note that admit cards will not be sent by post. When candidate will download the Admit Card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id,' reads the official notification.



Immediately after downloading the admit card, candidates should check the important entries like Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.



Candidates must carry admit card and photograph (two passport size) to the exam hall.



Candidates who won't be able to download the admit card online can avail the services of Common Services Centre (CSC). CSC scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of Government of India and is managed at each village Panchayat level by a Village level entrepreneur (VLE). Candidates can download the NEET 2018 admit card by paying a fee of Rs 10.



