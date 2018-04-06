JEE Main 2018: What You Should Know About Dress Code, Other Rules CBSE will conduct JEE Main 2018 in pen and paper mode on 8 April (Sunday).

CBSE will conduct JEE Main 2018 for BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning courses in pen and paper mode on 8 April (Sunday). This will be the only paper for Architecture courses. Admit cards for the exam have already been released. Candidates who have not downloaded the JEE Main 2018 admit card yet, can download it at the earliest at jeemain.nic.in. Admit card should be taken to the exam hall as it is the only valid document to ascertain the identity of the candidate.



Dress Code

Students are confused with what to wear and what not to wear to the JEE main 2018 exam. Though CBSE has not issued any specific guidelines for the JEE main 2018 dress code, but students should consider keeping it simple and comfortable. Candidates should note that they will be frisked by metal detector.



Reporting Time

CBSE has asked students to report at the exam venue at 7.00 am, 2.30 hours before the exact time of the exam. 'Since the candidates will be frisked by metal detector so they should report at 7.00 a.m. at examination centre to avoid rush at the time of frisking,' says the Board. 10 minutes before the exam time, candidates will be given sealed question booklet.



Things to be carried to the exam hall

Plain cardboard or a clip board, geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils/ crayons can be carried to the exam hall. Candidates suffering from diabetes can carry sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle.



Things not to be carried to the exam hall

Packed food items are not allowed to the exam hall. 'Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device,' said the exam conducting body. Candidates should not carry pens to the exam hall; it will be provided to them.



