JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Chemistry For Last Minute Revision

JEE Main exam has three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. While all the sections are equally important, Chemistry, if prepared and attempted right, can prove to be a scoring section and can up a candidate's overall score significantly.
The chapter-wise distribution of questions for Chemistry section is given below:
Transition Element and Coordination Chemistry - 3 questions
Periodic Table and Representative Elements - 3 questions
Gaseous State - 2 questions
Atomic structure - 2 questions
Amines - 2 questions
Solution and Colligative Properties - 2 questions
General Organic Chemistry - 2 questions
Carboxylic Acids and Derivatives - 1 question
Hydrocarbons - 1 question
Carbohydrate, Amino Acids and Polymer - 1 question
Out of all these topics, Chemical Bonding, and Periodic Table are very important. If you are able to memorize the properties of periodic table elements, solving questions in chemistry can be very easy.
