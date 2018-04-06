JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Chemistry For Last Minute Revision

JEE Main 2018 will begin on April 8, 2018. Check important topics for Chemistry section.

Education | | Updated: April 06, 2018 15:57 IST
New Delhi:  JEE Main 2018 pen and paper based exam is scheduled on April 8. The pen and paper exam will be followed by computer based exam on April 15 and 16. JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to engineering institutes such as NITs, IIITs etc. Many state universities also conduct counselling for admission to engineering courses on the basis of JEE Main marks. JEE Main is also a qualifying criteria for JEE Advanced exam which is conducted for admission to IITs. This renders the exam vital importance. 

JEE Main exam has three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. While all the sections are equally important, Chemistry, if prepared and attempted right, can prove to be a scoring section and can up a candidate's overall score significantly. 

The chapter-wise distribution of questions for Chemistry section is given below:

Transition Element and Coordination Chemistry - 3 questions 
Periodic Table and Representative Elements - 3 questions
Gaseous State - 2 questions
Atomic structure - 2 questions
Amines - 2 questions
Solution and Colligative Properties - 2 questions
General Organic Chemistry - 2 questions
Carboxylic Acids and Derivatives - 1 question
Hydrocarbons - 1 question
Carbohydrate, Amino Acids and Polymer - 1 question 

Out of all these topics, Chemical Bonding, and Periodic Table are very important. If you are able to memorize the properties of periodic table elements, solving questions in chemistry can be very easy. 

