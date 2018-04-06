JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Chemistry For Last Minute Revision JEE Main 2018 will begin on April 8, 2018. Check important topics for Chemistry section.

Share EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Chemistry For Last Minute Revision New Delhi: JEE Main 2018 pen and paper based exam is scheduled on April 8. The pen and paper exam will be followed by computer based exam on April 15 and 16. JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to engineering institutes such as NITs, IIITs etc. Many state universities also conduct counselling for admission to engineering courses on the basis of JEE Main marks. JEE Main is also a qualifying criteria for JEE Advanced exam which is conducted for admission to IITs. This renders the exam vital importance.



JEE Main exam has three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. While all the sections are equally important, Chemistry, if prepared and attempted right, can prove to be a scoring section and can up a candidate's overall score significantly.



The chapter-wise distribution of questions for Chemistry section is given below:



Transition Element and Coordination Chemistry - 3 questions

Periodic Table and Representative Elements - 3 questions

Gaseous State - 2 questions

Atomic structure - 2 questions

Amines - 2 questions

Solution and Colligative Properties - 2 questions

General Organic Chemistry - 2 questions

Carboxylic Acids and Derivatives - 1 question

Hydrocarbons - 1 question

Carbohydrate, Amino Acids and Polymer - 1 question



Out of all these topics, Chemical Bonding, and Periodic Table are very important. If you are able to memorize the properties of periodic table elements, solving questions in chemistry can be very easy.



