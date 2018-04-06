JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Mathematics For Last Minute Revision

Mathematics is considered to be one of the toughest subjects and is often the most likely source of anxiety among students who appear for the exam. However, to score good in mathematics conceptual knowledge is always the best mantra.
For the JEE Main 2018 exam, the weightage for topics from JEE Main Mathematics syllabus is given below:
3D Geometry - 5%
Probability and Statistics - 7%
Vector Algebra - 5%
Integration - 8%
Complex Numbers - 5%
Parabola - 3%
Trigonometric Ratios - 3%
When it comes to number of questions from a topic, the distribution is given below:
Co-ordinate Geometry - 7 questions
Continuity/ Differentiability, Limits - 3 questions
Complex No., Quadratic Equation - 3 questions
Integral Calculus - 3 Questions
Sequence and Series - 2 Questions
Trigonometry - 2 Questions
