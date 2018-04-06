JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Physics For Last Minute Revision

The physics section for JEE Main has 20 chapters in total. The chapter-wise question distribution based on previous year question papers is given below:
Electrostatics: 4 questions
Optics: 3 questions
Heat and Thermodynamics: 2 questions
Law of Motion: 2 questions
Waves: 2 questions
Simple Harmonic Motion: 2 questions
Some important tips to keep in mind while doing last minute revisions:
- Make sure to revise correct units and dimensions for physical quantities. Knowing the correct units and dimensions will help you eliminate options in multiple choice type of questions.
- Revise the formulae and theories. Also go through various graphs and its application.
- One thing which should be re-iterated is that no matter how many topics you have studied, always attempt questions from your strong topics.
- Solve sample papers/mock tests. Before the exam day, solving sample questions will help you get in the right attitude for the exam.