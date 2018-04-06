JEE Main 2018: Important Topics From Physics For Last Minute Revision The physics section for JEE Main has 20 chapters in total. Check the chapter-wise question distribution for last minute preparation.

New Delhi: CBSE will be conducting the pen and paper examination for JEE Main 2018 on April 8. The computer based exam will be conducted on April 15 and 16, 2018. Now that the exams are a stone's throw away, the candidates appearing for the exam must be in the last leg of their preparation. The last few days before the examination are not the ideal time to start studying new topics but can certainly be utilized to go over important topics from chapters which carry the most weightage.



The physics section for JEE Main has 20 chapters in total. The chapter-wise question distribution based on previous year question papers is given below:



Current Electricity: 8 questions

Electrostatics: 4 questions

Optics: 3 questions

Heat and Thermodynamics: 2 questions

Law of Motion: 2 questions

Waves: 2 questions

Simple Harmonic Motion: 2 questions



Some important tips to keep in mind while doing last minute revisions: Make sure to revise correct units and dimensions for physical quantities. Knowing the correct units and dimensions will help you eliminate options in multiple choice type of questions. Revise the formulae and theories. Also go through various graphs and its application. One thing which should be re-iterated is that no matter how many topics you have studied, always attempt questions from your strong topics. Solve sample papers/mock tests. Before the exam day, solving sample questions will help you get in the right attitude for the exam.



