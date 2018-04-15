CBSE Delays NEET Admit Card, Exam To Be Held On May 6

According to NEET 2018 notification, the CBSE will provide the facility of downloading admit card of NEET on the Board's website, which is cbseneet.nic.in.

NEET 2018 Admit Card: NEET 2018 admit card release has been delayed. CBSE was scheduled to release the NEET 2018 admit card or hall ticket on the second week of April 2018, however, the board yet to make announcement on the release of the under graduate level national level medical entrance examination. According to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 information bulletin, the CBSE will provide the facility of downloading admit cards of NEET on the Board's website, which is cbseneet.nic.in.

Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions given in admit cards for appearing in the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on May 6.

Candidate may note that admit cards will not be sent by post. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id. 

The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

Candidates should carefully examine the admit card downloaded by then for all the entries made in it.

According the regulations, the candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card will not be admitted to the examination hall under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

During the examination time, the invigilators will check Admit Card of the candidates to satisfy themselves about the identity of each candidate. 

According to CBSE NEET notification, candidates are not allowed to carry any material except the admit card and photograph inside the Examination Hall. For the NEET 2018 exam, a candidates will need to bring admit card alongwith passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet.

