CBSE Delays NEET Admit Card, Exam To Be Held On May 6

Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions given in admit cards for appearing in the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on May 6.
Candidate may note that admit cards will not be sent by post. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id.
The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.
Candidates should carefully examine the admit card downloaded by then for all the entries made in it.
According the regulations, the candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card will not be admitted to the examination hall under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.
During the examination time, the invigilators will check Admit Card of the candidates to satisfy themselves about the identity of each candidate.
