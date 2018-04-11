Do Not Reject NEET Applications Of Open School Students: Delhi High Court To CBSE

Outlook portal reported that a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar told the CBSE, which is the official organiser of the conducts the test -- a pre-qualification for pursuing medical, dental and allied courses in the country-- not to reject the applications of the 13 MBBS aspirants from Kerala who have moved the court fearing they would be barred as they did their schooling from open schools.
The court also issued notice to the Centre, CBSE and the Medical Council of India (MCI) and sought their replies on the plea.
The court, while passing its interim order on February 28, made it clear that while the candidates are allowed to submit their application for the entrance exam, it does not mean that they can sit for it.
In its initial notification, CBSE had specified that the Open School students are not allowed to apply for the entrance test. A clause in the notification barred students from open schools or those who have studied privately from appearing in the test. Under the CBSE notification, candidates who have studied in open school, students who have had biology as an additional subject, those who have taken more than two years to complete their 11th and 12th and students who have studied privately were not eligible to apply for the exam.
