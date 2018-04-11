Do Not Reject NEET Applications Of Open School Students: Delhi High Court To CBSE

Delhi HC has asked CBSE not to reject the applications of open school candidates for the NEET 2018 till the challenge to the exam's eligibilty criteria is decided.

Education | | Updated: April 11, 2018 19:59 IST
NEET 2018 exam will be held on May 6 (Sunday).

NEET 2018: In a development which can be termed as a relief to Open School students who have applied for the national level medical entrance NEET, the Delhi High Court has today asked CBSE to not to reject their applications till the challenge to the exam's eligibilty criteria is decided by the court. Earlier, after the intervention of the court, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had allowed Open School students to apply for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. NEET 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on May 6.

Outlook portal reported that a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar told the CBSE, which is the official organiser of the conducts the test -- a pre-qualification for pursuing medical, dental and allied courses in the country-- not to reject the applications of the 13 MBBS aspirants from Kerala who have moved the court fearing they would be barred as they did their schooling from open schools.

The court also issued notice to the Centre, CBSE and the Medical Council of India (MCI) and sought their replies on the plea.

The court, while passing its interim order on February 28, made it clear that while the candidates are allowed to submit their application for the entrance exam, it does not mean that they can sit for it.

In its initial notification, CBSE had specified that the Open School students are not allowed to apply for the entrance test. A clause in the notification barred students from open schools or those who have studied privately from appearing in the test. Under the CBSE notification, candidates who have studied in open school, students who have had biology as an additional subject, those who have taken more than two years to complete their 11th and 12th and students who have studied privately were not eligible to apply for the exam.

As part of the examination process, CBSE may release the NEET admit card anytime soon.

