What You Need To Know About JEE Main Online CBT Questions

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held the pen and paper or offline mode exam of JEE Main on April 8 and the online CBT or computer based test will be held on April 15 and 16. According to the CBSE, the official organiser of JEE Main 2018 exam, approximately 10,43,739 Lakh candidates have registered for the entrance exam, which is being held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions etc. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad.



The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) Main offline exam was held in 112 cities in India and abroad while the online CBT will be conducted at different centres located in 258 cities throughout the country and abroad.



Answer key of both online and offline exams will be released on April 24.



What the candidates can expect for Online Exam



"Since the introduction of CBT, aspirants can use the offline paper as a benchmark to broadly predict the format and difficulty level of the online paper. They can also expect similar weightage and distribution of marks across chapters," says Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Education content, Toppr.com.



Mr. Rathrey suggests that the candidates should go through the offline paper and at try solving it before their online exam.



However, he added that, they should not rely solely on this analysis. "JEE authorities have surprised aspirants and experts from time to time."



Prof. UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst says the online and the offline module follow the same pattern and format.



Some of the added benefits in the online test format is, according to Prof. Mishra, the students will have the facility to review the paper like they do in offline.



He also said students need to concentrate more on 12th class portions and with this he/she can get selected for IIT advanced test.



"Students need to focus on topics like Current Electricity, magnetic effects, center of Mass, Rotational Dynamics, Modern physics, A.C., kinetic theory of gas, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordinate Chemistry, P Block, Halogen, Aromatic Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday life, Mole Concept, Redox Reaction, Ionic, Thermochemistry, Solid state, Chemical Kinetics and Limit, Differentiability, Integration, Area under curve, Straight line, 3 Dimension, Determinants in physics, chemistry & maths," said Prof. Mishra.



He also suggested revision, which according to him, is also very much necessary before the exam as it is nearing.



"During the exam first, attempt 41-45 easy questions out of the 90 questions in the paper. Once the student feels confident that he/she has achieved the target marks then whatever he/she attempts will add on to the marks he has achieved. It is very much important for all the students to keep cool and calm before taking the exam," said Prof. Mishra on the exam day strategy.



Important points to know about JEE Main Computer Based Examination A sample/mock test is available on JEE (Main) website for practice purpose and to give the candidate look and feel of the Computer Based Examination (CBE). The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the Admit Card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator. The test will be of 3 hrs duration. The test paper will be consisting questions of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics and all questions will have equal weightage. There will be three parts in the question paper consisting of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having equal weightage. Each question is allotted 4 (four) marks for the correct response. One fourth marks i.e. one mark will be deducted for indicating incorrect response of each question. No deduction from the total score will be made if no response is indicated for a question. There is only one correct response for each question out of four responses given. The Ball Pens will be supplied to the candidates in the examination hall so they should not bring any type of Pen/Ball Pens with them. All calculations/writing work are to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the centre and on completion of the test candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall. During the examination time, the invigilator will check Admit Card of the candidate to satisfy himself/herself about the identity of each candidate. The candidates are governed by all Rules and Regulations of the Board with regard to their conduct in the Examination Hall. All cases of unfair means will be dealt with as per rules. The candidates must sign on the Attendance Sheet at the appropriate place.

