JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: Where To Check Official, Unofficial Keys

CBSE will release the JEE Main answer keys of the exam on April 24 or after and the candidates will be given chance to raise objects till April 27.

Education | | Updated: April 08, 2018 17:53 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: Where To Check Official, Unofficial Keys

JEE Main 2018 online exams will be held on April 15 and 16; answer keys will be released on April 24

JEE Main Answer Key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the JEE Main offline mode examination at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country and abroad today. The next step in JEE Main 2018 examination process is online examination which is scheduled to be held on April 15 and 16. Then, the board will release the official answer keys of the exam on April 24 or after and the candidates will be given chance to raise objects till April 27. However, several private coaching centres like Allen Kota, Brilliant Pala, Resonance, and online learning platform like Toppr.com have released unofficial answer keys online today.
 

JEE Main Official Answer Key


The JEE Main official answer keys and images of response sheets of pen and paper based examination and answer keys of online examination will be released on the official website of the exam during 24th - 27th April, 2018.

The JEE Main answer keys will be available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in.

The candidates may challenge the keys by filling online application form and paying a sum of Rs.1000 per question. The JEE Main answer key challenge will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in up to 11.59 PM on April 27, 2018 on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.

Read: JEE Main 2018: Read Expert Review Of Offline Paper Here

The JEE Main 2018 offline paper 1 test was consisted of 3 hours duration. 

The test booklet consisted of 90 questions with maximum marks of 360. 

There were three parts in the question paper; A, B, C consisting of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having 30 questions in each part of equal weightage. Each question is allotted 4 (four) marks for correct response. 

Comments
Candidates will be awarded marks for correct response of each question. One-fourth marks of the total marks allotted to the question (i,e. 1 mark) will be deducted for indicating incorrect response of each question. No deduction from the total score will be made if no response indicated for an item in the answer sheet.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

JEE MainJEE Main Answer Key

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................