JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: Where To Check Official, Unofficial Keys

JEE Main Official Answer Key
The JEE Main official answer keys and images of response sheets of pen and paper based examination and answer keys of online examination will be released on the official website of the exam during 24th - 27th April, 2018.
The JEE Main answer keys will be available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in.
The candidates may challenge the keys by filling online application form and paying a sum of Rs.1000 per question. The JEE Main answer key challenge will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in up to 11.59 PM on April 27, 2018 on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.
The JEE Main 2018 offline paper 1 test was consisted of 3 hours duration.
The test booklet consisted of 90 questions with maximum marks of 360.
There were three parts in the question paper; A, B, C consisting of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having 30 questions in each part of equal weightage. Each question is allotted 4 (four) marks for correct response.
