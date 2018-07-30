IGNOU Admission 2018: Last Date For July 2018 Session Extended

Last Date For July 2018 Session Extended, Apply Now @ Ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions for all the programmes offered in the varsity. According to a statement posted on the official website of the open varsity, admission applications to all of its Master, Bachelor, Diploma and Certificate courses can be submitted till August 16, 2018. The new dates will also be applied to the new courses announced by IGNOU, including Certificate in Korean Language and Culture, Certificate in Japanese Language and Post Graduate Certificate in Acupuncture.

Details of various IGNOU academic programmes for the July, 2018 session can be accessed from the link http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/.

IGNOU has said earlier in a press release the first time applicants of the programmes may click on the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System of IGNOU and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

Applicants can also download the complete details of the programmes from the IGNOU website.

IGNOU Admission 2018: Programmes

IGNOU admission 2018: IGNOU is open for admission to the programmes given here The programmes offered include:

PG Diplomas and Diplomas

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Analytical Chemistry; Audio Programme Production; Criminal Justice; Disaster Management; Educational Management & Administration; Educational Technology; Environment and Sustainable Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Higher Education; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; International Business Operation; Journalism & Mass Communication; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Pre-Primary Education; Rural Development; School Leadership and Management; Translation; Urban Planning & Development; Applied Statistics; Social Work (Counselling), Sustainability Science; Counselling & Family Therapy; Adult Education; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women's & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Human Resource Management, Financial Management; Operations Management; Marketing Management; Financial Markets Practice, Diploma in Aquaculture; BPO Finance & Accounting; Creative Writing in English; Early Childhood Care and Education; HIV and Family Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Para-legal Practice; Tourism Studies; Urdu; Women Empowerment & Development; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management.

Bachelor Preparatory Programme

Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) (BPP is a non-formal channel to be eligible for BA\ B.Com\Bachelor in Social Work\ Bachelor in Tourism Studies of the university. It is the most popular programme amongst those students who aspire for higher education but are unable to leverage the opportunity).

Bachelor's degrees

Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

Master's degrees

MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); MSc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women's and Gender Studies).

