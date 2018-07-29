IGNOU Launches Diploma In Event Management

The Diploma in Event Management (DEVMT) has been launched by School of Continuing Education (SOCE), IGNOU. The main objective of this Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) programme is to professionalize the field of Event Management. A statement from the open varsity said the diploma programme aims to equip learners with the necessary knowledge and skills in one of the most exciting and rapidly growing industry.

Admissions are open for interested learners who would like to pursue their career in Event Management for both the sessions, i.e., July, 2018 and January, 2019.

Those who have passed 10+2 from any stream are eligible to apply.

"The main objective of the programme is to apply relevant knowledge and skills to the field based on the industry needs and for generating skilled event professionals of the future. The programme helps to orient learners towards creating the 'event experience'," said a statement from IGNOU.

Also called the "business of experiences" Event Management as a field comprises of managed events, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), IPs (Intellectual Properties), personal, social and cultural events, entertainment, sports, digital, rural events and much more along with their planning, coordination and marketing; all aspects have been dealt with in this Diploma programme.

The one year Diploma programme is of 32 credits, and offers an exciting opportunity to the learner for developing the competencies of a professional event manager.

IGNOU had recently extended the last date of submission of online and offline fresh admission of all Masters, Bachelor and Diplomas programmes upto July 31, 2018 for the July-2018 session.

